Mariners force a Game 7 by beating Adirondack, 2-1

Apr. 30—Owen Pederson scored a short-handed goal with 11:43 left in the third period to give the Maine Mariners a 2-1 win over the Adirondack Thunder on Tuesday night at Glens Falls, New York, setting up a Game 7 in their first-round ECHL playoff series.

The deciding game is 7 p.m. Wednesday in New York. The winner advances to the second round against Norfolk.

GAME 7

Maine Mariners at Adirondack Thunder

7 p.m. Wednesday

Winner advances to second round against Norfolk

Ethan Ritchie scored a power-play goal with 3:07 left in the first period to give Maine a 1-0 lead.

Adirondack's Tristan Ashbrook scored his fourth goal of the series to tie the game with 2:23 left in the second period.

Mariners goalie Brad Arvanitis made 27 saves, 13 in the third period.

