Mariners face the Royals leading series 1-0

Kansas City Royals (25-18, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (23-19, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Michael Wacha (2-4, 5.15 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-1, 2.94 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -157, Royals +132; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, leading the series 1-0.

Seattle has a 14-9 record at home and a 23-19 record overall. The Mariners have gone 14-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Kansas City has gone 10-10 in road games and 25-18 overall. The Royals have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.50.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Raleigh has two doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .224 for the Mariners. Luke Raley is 10-for-27 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 11 doubles, five triples and five home runs while hitting .304 for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 12-for-36 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Royals: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tayler Saucedo: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.