Mariners face the Rangers with 1-0 series lead

Seattle Mariners (12-11, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (12-12, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (3-1, 1.85 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (0-1, 3.15 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -122, Mariners +102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers with a 1-0 series lead.

Texas has a 5-6 record at home and a 12-12 record overall. The Rangers are 9-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Seattle is 12-11 overall and 5-5 in road games. The Mariners have the sixth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.25.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has seven doubles and six home runs for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 11-for-44 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Caleb Raleigh has six home runs while hitting .271 for the Mariners. Dominic Canzone is 5-for-13 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .225 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .250 batting average, 1.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Luis Urias: day-to-day (hand/wrist), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (lat), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.