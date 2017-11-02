The Mariners decline Hisashi Iwakuma’s 2018 option

The Seattle Mariners have declined pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma‘s $10 million club option for 2018.

This is not surprising given the major shoulder injury Iwakuma sustained. He went on the disabled list in May and never returned to action, undergoing arthroscopic debridement surgery in September.

Iwakuma, who turns 37 early next season, made only six starts in 2017, posting a 4.35 ERA, 3.5 BB/9 and 4.6 SO/9 over 31 innings. He’ll be looking at a minor league deal this winter.

Follow @craigcalcaterra