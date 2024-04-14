Mariners and Cubs play, winner secures 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (8-6, third in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (6-9, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (1-0, 1.64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (0-3, 6.89 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -141, Cubs +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Seattle has a 6-9 record overall and a 4-5 record in home games. Mariners pitchers have a collective 4.40 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Chicago is 8-6 overall and 3-5 in road games. The Cubs have the ninth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .329.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France leads the Mariners with a .304 batting average, and has two doubles, two walks and three RBI. Josh Rojas is 9-for-25 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Michael Busch has a .311 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has three doubles and four home runs. Seiya Suzuki is 12-for-37 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Cody Bolton: 15-Day IL (general medical issue), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (knee), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (lat), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (personal), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (right shoulder strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (back), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.