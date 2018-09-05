Mariners clubhouse fight was between Dee Gordon, Jean Segura

Last night we heard that, before the Orioles-Mariners game, there was a fight in the Mariners clubhouse. At the time all we knew was that Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon had asked reporters to leave, after which there was yelling and the sounds of pushing and shoving and a lot of commotion.

Late last night after the game — which the Mariners lost — Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reported that the fight was between Gordon and Mariners shortstop Jean Segura. The flashpoint: Gordon missing an easy pop fly in the previous night’s game. Why that led to a fight when the (a) the error ended up being meaningless, as the guy who reached on it did not score; and (b) the Mariners won the game is beyond me, but when you’re coming upon seven months of sharing close quarters and your season is slipping away I suppose anything can set off a fracas.

For what it’s worth, manager Scott Servais and everyone on the Mariners is playing the “what happens in the clubhouse stays in the clubhouse” card, and is saying that it’s all behind them, so we’ll likely never know why this particular error turned into a fight.