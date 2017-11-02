Mariners claim utilityman Andrew Romine off waivers from the Tigers

Bill Baer

The Mariners announced on Thursday that the club claimed utilityman Andrew Romine off waivers from the Tigers.

Romine, 31, hit a measly .233/.289/.336 in 348 plate appearances for the Tigers this season. However, he played literally every position on the field. Of course, that was largely due to a concerted effort made in the second-to-last game of the season against the Twins.

Romine did provide legitimate versatility at second base (164 1/3 defensive innings), center field (179 1/3), third base (66), first base (65), left field (126 2/3), right field (76), and shortstop (74). He’ll be entering his third and final year of arbitration eligibility, so this is a short-term depth move for the Mariners.