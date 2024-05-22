Mariners bring 2-0 series lead over Yankees into game 3

Seattle Mariners (27-22, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (33-17, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (3-4, 3.08 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-4, 3.56 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -152, Mariners +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 2-0 in a four-game series against the New York Yankees.

New York is 33-17 overall and 16-8 at home. The Yankees have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .427.

Seattle has a 27-22 record overall and a 12-12 record in road games. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.52 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Verdugo has 11 doubles and five home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 14-for-34 with six doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Caleb Raleigh ranks second on the Mariners with 14 extra base hits (four doubles and 10 home runs). Luke Raley is 16-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .278 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ian Hamilton: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tayler Saucedo: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.