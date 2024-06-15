Mariners bring 1-0 series advantage over Rangers into game 2

Texas Rangers (33-36, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (41-31, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 2.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (5-5, 3.81 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -143, Rangers +121; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers with a 1-0 series lead.

Seattle has gone 25-12 at home and 41-31 overall. The Mariners are 32-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Texas is 33-36 overall and 17-19 in road games. The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .239.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Mariners hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has eight doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Mariners. Mitch Garver is 6-for-28 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager ranks fourth on the Rangers with 19 extra base hits (five doubles and 14 home runs). Marcus Semien is 9-for-35 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .209 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rangers: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ty France: 10-Day IL (heel), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.