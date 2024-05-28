Mariners bring 1-0 series lead over Astros into game 2

Houston Astros (24-30, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (29-26, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (1-5, 7.06 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (4-6, 3.31 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -132, Astros +112; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Houston Astros.

Seattle has a 16-10 record at home and a 29-26 record overall. The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.68.

Houston is 10-15 on the road and 24-30 overall. The Astros have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .328.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Mariners are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Raleigh has four doubles, 11 home runs and 29 RBI for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 11-for-42 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 29 extra base hits (11 doubles and 18 home runs). Jacob Berkshire Meyers is 14-for-36 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .206 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Astros: 5-5, .268 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.