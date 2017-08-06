Mariners brace for doubleheader vs. Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Seattle Mariners right-hander Felix Hernandez went on the 10-day disabled list Saturday and Kansas City Royals All-Star Salvador Perez almost assuredly will join him on Sunday.

The Mariners (56-55) and Royals (56-52) were rained out Saturday night in Kansas City. The game will be made up as a doubleheader Sunday, starting at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Hernandez has been sidelined by biceps tendinitis while Perez left Friday's game after six innings with pain in his right side. He has a right intercostal strain and was unable to play Saturday if Mother Nature had cooperated.

The rainout delayed the inevitable of Perez going on the disabled list.

"It could have been a lot worse," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "We were hearing that it was an oblique last night. It wasn't. The intercostal is the space between the ribs while the oblique is muscular.

"Oblique is twice the recovery time as the intercostal. We caught a break on that."

Left-hander Marco Gonzales, who was acquired in a July 21 trade with St. Louis, was brought up from Triple-A Tacoma and will start Sunday's contest. Gonzales, a former first-round pick of the Cardinals, posted a 2-0 mark with a 4.50 ERA in two starts with Tacoma.

"I expect him to be Randy Johnson," Mariners manager Scott Servais said with a laugh. "Why would we expect anything less? Shoot for the moon. We made a trade a few weeks ago to acquire him. Our guys, our people in our organization feel very highly of him. I have a little history with Marco.

"I saw him pitch in high school. I saw him pitch in college. I kind of have a pretty good idea of what we're getting, a guy who is very competitive, has really good stuff. He's been in the big leagues before, so this will be his opportunity."

The 25-year-old Gonzales missed last year after having Tommy John surgery.

"I felt really solid," Gonzales said of his Tacoma starts. "It's funny; just as I was getting to learn everybody's names and get comfortable, I get moved again. But, yeah, I felt like I was really working well with the catchers, working well with the staff. We were both learning each other's ways, and trying to get everybody better, get everybody on the same page. I felt like we were really vibing down there."

The Royals will start left-hander Danny Duffy in the first game. Duffy is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in seven appearances, including five starts, against the Mariners. He beat Seattle on July 4, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four over 5 2/3 innings.

Duffy is 2-0 in his past three starts.

In the second game, the Mariners will start right-hander Erasmo Ramirez, who was acquired in a July 28 trade with Tampa Bay. This will be Ramirez's 28th outing and 10th start.

The Mariners are bringing up right-hander Cody Martin from Tacoma to be their 26th man to give the bullpen an extra arm. He has pitched in the majors with the Mariners, Athletics and Braves.

Right-hander Jake Junis will be summoned from Triple-A Omaha to be the Royals' 26th man and start the second game. He has yet to face the Mariners in his career.

In early appearances with Kansas City, Junis is 3-2 with a 5.50 ERA in nine games, including six starts. He has a 3-5 record with a 2.92 ERA with the Storm Chasers.