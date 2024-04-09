Mariners and Big League Chew Gum drop merch collab

SEATTLE - Want to add a new Seattle Mariners hat to your wardrobe? A new hat collection, in collaboration with the Mariners and Big League Chew Gum, dropped on Tuesday morning.

The Mariners Team Store announced that the Big League Chew Collection, which includes caps and apparel, is now available at its shops and online.

Each hat features a Seattle Mariners logo with an iconic side patch, and removable pin, inspired by a different flavor of gum.

Throwback Big League Chew Fitted Hat

Original Script Big League Chew Fitted Hat

Wild Pitch Watermelon Snapback

Curveball cotton Candy Snapback

Groundball Grape Snapback

Rally Blue Raspberry Snapback

Slammin' Strawberry Snapback

Swingin' Sour Apple Snapback

The local company Simply Seattle also said they were selling the collection online Tuesday.

For every hat purchase made on Simply Seattle's website, customers will get a free pack of Big League Chew Gum. Not all items are available in-store but Simply Seattle says to call to check for availability.

