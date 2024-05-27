Mariners take on the Astros in first of 4-game series

Houston Astros (24-29, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (28-26, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (3-2, 4.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (3-5, 3.53 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -126, Mariners +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Houston Astros on Monday to start a four-game series.

Seattle has a 28-26 record overall and a 15-10 record at home. The Mariners are 14-9 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Houston is 24-29 overall and 10-14 in road games. Astros hitters are batting a collective .264, the best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has five doubles, four home runs and 19 RBI for the Mariners. Dylan Moore is 11-for-31 with five doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 18 home runs, 42 walks and 39 RBI while hitting .280 for the Astros. Jacob Berkshire Meyers is 14-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .211 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Astros: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.