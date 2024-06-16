Mariners aim to sweep 3-game series over the Rangers

Texas Rangers (33-37, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (42-31, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (4-5, 4.80 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.19 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will look to sweep a three-game series with a win against the Texas Rangers.

Seattle is 42-31 overall and 26-12 at home. The Mariners have a 32-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Texas is 17-20 in road games and 33-37 overall. The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .309.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Mariners have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Raleigh leads Seattle with 12 home runs while slugging .400. Mitch Garver is 6-for-28 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager leads the Rangers with 14 home runs while slugging .467. Wyatt Langford is 12-for-37 with two doubles, two triples and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .218 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rangers: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ty France: 10-Day IL (heel), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.