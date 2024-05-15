Mariners activate Dominic Canzone off injured list. J.P. Crawford getting closer to return

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone was activated Wednesday after missing a month with a left shoulder injury.

Canzone was placed on the injured list on April 15 with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder after crashing into the outfield wall. Canzone played three games on a rehab assignment and was instantly placed into the lineup in left field for Wednesday’s series finale against Kansas City.

In 14 games before getting injured, Canzone was hitting .219 with three home runs.

He’s not the only addition the Mariners could be receiving. Shortstop J.P. Crawford is scheduled to play in a second rehab game at Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Manager Scott Servais said if all goes well the expectation is that Crawford will join the team in Baltimore ahead of a lengthy road trip that begins Friday against the Orioles.

Crawford has been out since April 24 with an oblique strain.

Seattle optioned utility player Sam Haggerty to Tacoma to clear a roster spot for Canzone.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb