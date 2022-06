The Telegraph

Ask Catherine Whitaker whether Wimbledon’s strict all-white dress code has outlived its time and the tennis broadcaster does not hold back in her response. “I would like to see it change,” she says. “If they had a clothing policy that affected men in the way that it does women, I don’t think that particular tradition would last. I cannot imagine going into the biggest day of my life, with my period, and being forced to wear white.”