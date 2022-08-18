Marine Johannes with an Assist vs. Chicago Sky
Marine Johannes (New York Liberty) with an Assist vs. Chicago Sky, 08/17/2022
The Chicago Sky will look to defend their championship when they take on the New York Liberty in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.
Sabrina Ionescu had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Natasha Howard also scored 22 points and the seventh-seeded New York Liberty beat the defending champion Chicago Sky 98-91 on Wednesday night in the opening game of the WNBA playoffs. New York scored the final 13 points of the fourth quarter as Chicago missed 10 of its last 11 shots. Ionescu made a 3-pointer and a jumper from the free-throw line during the run, and Marine Johannes highlighted the spurt with an over-the-shoulder pass to Howard.
2022 WNBA Playoffs: Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Howard both had 22 points to lead the seventh-seeded New York Liberty to a win over defending champion Chicago Sky on Wednesday night.
