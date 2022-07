The Conversation

Brittney Griner appears at a hearing at the Khimki Court outside Moscow on June 27, 2022. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty ImagesAlthough a Russian court ruled that WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention may be extended for six more months, her trial on alleged drug charges begins on July 1, 2022, and gives her supporters a glimmer of hope that her release is still possible. Since her arrest on Feb. 17, Griner has been locked up in a Russian prison. She was charged with drug smuggling after Russi