Marine Johannes with a 2-pointer vs. Chicago Sky

POPSUGAR

Just days after Rebel Wilson announced she is dating fashion designer Ramona Arguma via her Instagram, The Sydney Morning Herald revealed in an op-ed piece that it was planning to announce the "Senior Year" star's new romance in the newspaper on June 12. Journalist Andrew Hornery said that they gave Wilson two days to comment on the story before printing it, writing that she "opted to gazump the story, posting about her new 'Disney Princess'."