Marine FC vs Mourinho: The story of the eighth-tier club who landed the glamour tie of the third round

Marine chairman Paul Leary’s phone has not stopped since the FA Cup's most historic draw paired them with the Premier League leaders.

“It must be about 1,000 messages, texts and emails from all over the world,” he said.

“There were people watching in Greece, America, Russia and the Philippines - the reaction is mind-blowing.”

The giddy excitement was still in Leary's voice as he considered the prospect of Jose Mourinho standing on the touchline at Marine's low-tech Rossett Park stadium.

“We drew our breath when Tottenham’s name came out,” he said.

“I am sure Jose Mourinho will enjoy the experience. We will welcome him. He is the 'special one' coming to a special community club. I think it will be an eye-opener for them. It is an unbelievable situation for us.”

Mourinho, Harry Kane and the rest of the Spurs squad may not know what is in store, the third-round tie offering the ultimate contrast between football's aristocrats and a non-league club for whom every penny counts.

The club’s function rooms - one of the main revenue sources closed since March due to the pandemic - will provide the makeshift changing facilities for the North London visitors, while the proximity of the spectators will ensure every observation will locate its high-profile target.

Leary says the economic impact of such a draw is monumental.

“This game will save jobs,” he said.

"We have nine staff who work in our club rooms who have been on furlough. The club rooms are an important part of our revenue streams with family parties and bar sales. Now we hope we won’t have to consider redundancies.

“We also want to put in a new pitch next summer. The money raised from the FA Cup run and the Tottenham game in particular will help pay for that. This is a club run by volunteers so the financial reward is going to be significant. It has been such a difficult year so to have this income, in addition to the glory and raising our profile, is massive.”

Marine play in the Northern Premier League Division North West. The club is based in Crosby, a few miles north of Liverpool city centre, ideally placed to attract fans from across the Merseyside region, even more so when the big two are not in action. Many Liverpool and Everton legends have stood with fans over the years. Jamie Carragher is a neighbour and probably the highest-profile supporter. Former manager, Roly Howard, who was in charge for 1,975 games between 1972 and 2005, was famously Kenny Dalglish’s window cleaner in between fixtures.

Ticket demand for Spurs’ visit will be unprecedented and the club is already putting the logistical operation in place.

“Without a doubt this is the biggest game in the 126 seasons we have been around,” said Leary, who has been chairman for 16 years and a committee member since 1978.

“We are licensed to hold 3,185 fans, but operationally the highest in modern times is around 2,300. In the next two or three days we will be consulting with the authorities with regards to the arrangements in terms of how many fans are allowed, and obviously the health and safety issues.

“It will be a massive challenge but we will consult with various authorities to make sure everything is right on the day. Then we have the question of television coverage. We have been on live for the last three rounds so I would hope we will be this time.

“We have reached the third round once before: we played Crewe Alexandra in 1992, but this is a different stature.”

There is no hyperbole in stating that Spurs travelling to Marine is one of the greatest FA Cup stories of modern times - the truest representation of the competition's romanticism.

“When we beat Chester in the fourth qualifying round I said it was my proudest moment as chairman,” said Leary.

“Then when we beat Colchester in the first round, I said the same. And again when we beat Havant and Waterlooville on Sunday. The day we play Tottenham will definitely be my proudest moment.

“It was wonderful to hear that in the history of the FA Cup it is the biggest gap between teams, with us at level eight against a team currently top of the Premier League. We are only the second club at our level to reach the third round. Those stats themselves demonstrate what an achievement it is.”