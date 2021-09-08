Marina Mabrey with an And One vs. Connecticut Sun
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Marina Mabrey (Dallas Wings) with an And One vs. Connecticut Sun, 09/07/2021
Marina Mabrey (Dallas Wings) with an And One vs. Connecticut Sun, 09/07/2021
Alexander Zverev's ill-timed joke at the US Open has not been received well.
Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown has a history of allegedly not paying what he owes, or at least not wanting to pay. The latest effort has resulted in a creative (at best) and frivolous (at worst) effort to throw mud at one of his former agents. Based on an item from Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, KCB [more]
Want to see how your fantasy running backs stack up at the position? Check out our Week 1 rankings.
The technique has been branded ‘illegal’ and ‘career-ending’ amid growing calls for it to be banned from the UFC
Saints running back Latavius Murray declined a pay cut, so he’s getting cut. The Saints are releasing Murray after they asked him to take a pay cut and he refused, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Murray was due a $2.95 million base salary this season, which is a lot to pay a backup running back. [more]
As the Sixers look for the perfect Ben Simmons suitor, could a team just seven hours away be the right match? By Adam Hermann
The first week of the college football season is in the books and the results have caused some big changes in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
Matt Harmon, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don get together to make some bold predictions about the upcoming fantasy football season, including the top fantasy players at each position, best fantasy rookies, RBs that will rise out of the “Dead Zone” and most disrespected WR.
Joaquin Niemann finished his final round at the Tour Championship in record time, but his jogging came with a comical surprise after the 18th hole.
Leylah Fernandez listened to her coach — her father, Jorge — and kept her dream alive with an upset of Elina Svitolina in the U.S. Open quarterfinals.
Rajon Rondo revealed some names of who he is excited to play with on the Los Angeles Lakers next season.
Here's a look back on how the American players performed at Inverness Club with a subjective grade attached.
So, you've finished your drafts, and maybe you're a bit uneasy about your rosters. Or maybe you feel you could've gotten someone else. Don't worry, Andy Behrens has you covered.
In a new SI exclusive with Chris Mannix, Paul Pierce details his fallout with ESPN
Want to see how your fantasy wide receivers stack up at the position? Check out our Week 1 rankings.
Want to see how your fantasy defenses stack up at the position? Check out our Week 1 rankings.
Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is finally here, and our fantasy football analysts have you covered with their positional rankings!
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones told WEEI's Merloni & Fauria program Tuesday that he's been
"How are you going to beat the big girls?" Leylah Fernandez's former coach asked her that question often. The petite Canadian has found the answer.
Georgia jumped three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama in the AP Top 25, giving the SEC the top two teams in the country for the 30th time in the 85-year history of the poll.