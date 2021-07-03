Marina Mabrey with an And One vs. Chicago Sky
Marina Mabrey (Dallas Wings) with an And One vs. Chicago Sky, 07/02/2021
Mircea Popescu, a Romanian national, drowned last week off the coast of Costa Rica, local reports said. He was 41.
The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the pair had an argument during Wednesday’s pro-am in Detroit and it proved to be the straw that broke the bagman’s back. Tucker first met DeChambeau when the Californian was 15 years old a
President Joe Biden honored the 2020 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House Friday during a quip-filled ceremony heading into the holiday weekend after a somber trip to Surfside, Florida.
Former NBA player Jamal Mashburn shared an epic Larry Bird trash talk story from in 1992, when he and other college players scrimmaged the Dream Team.
Phil Mickelson is making his Rocket Mortgage Classic debut this week. He says it will also be his last after an article written about him.
Miami Marlins starter Pablo López and manager Don Mattingly were both ejected after López hit Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game Friday night. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña hit him in a rivalry that began in 2018, but it did not appear that López intended to do the same when Acuña was struck in the back of the left arm.
It should not save Beverely from the coming suspension from the league.
The Philadelphia 76ers rejected a trade offer from the Indiana Pacers for Ben Simmons.
The 12th seed lost 7-6 (5) 3-6 6-4 to Romanian Sorana Cirstea on Court One.
NEW YORK — The message was received. Yankees managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it clear the reason the team is middling just above .500 is not because of the general manager, the manager or the coaching staff. It’s the players who are underperforming. Aaron Judge said that was heard in the clubhouse. “It’s a big impact, because that’s ultimately what it comes down to,” the Yankees slugger ...
Sha’Carri Richardson, Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi and others have been disqualified in the 2021 Olympics because of policies that are racist and unjust.
"I know that when I step on that track I don't just represent myself. I represent a community that has shown me great support, great love," Sha'Carri Richardson said on NBC's "Today" this morning.
The Philadelphia 76ers turned down a trade offer from Indiana which included Malcom Brogdon and 1st round pick.
Opting out of 2021 was an option for Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, but Friday's deadline came and went without anything from the NFL MVP, per @BillHuberSI.
Even if the Warriors would like to do a potential sign-and-trade with Kelly Oubre, it's mostly out of their hands.
Venus Williams and Nick Kyrgios will play a mixed doubles set at Wimbledon, but the story behind their team-up is right out of a romantic TikTok.
Andy Murray suffered his earliest Wimbledon exit in 16 years on Friday when he was knocked out in the third round by world number 12 Denis Shapovalov and was left asking himself: "Is it worth it?"
Former UFC women's flyweight and strawweight competitor Paige VanZant inked a lucrative deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in August 2020. She made her promotional debut in February against Britain Hart. Hart defeated "12 Gauge" by unanimous decision. On July 23, VanZant faces former UFC flyweight Rachael Ostovich in the main event of BKFC 19. VanZant holds a win over Ostovich in mixed martial arts. She submitted Ostovich in the second round by arm bar when the two fought at UFC Fight
Dustin Poirier is a slight favorite after a second-round TKO of McGregor in January.
With the NBA Draft Lottery and the NBA Draft Combine in the rearview mirror, we share our latest projections for picks No. 1 through 30 in a new 2021 NBA Mock Draft.