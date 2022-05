NBC

Kim Cattrall was honored for her work with The Actor's Fund at the Variety 2022 Power of Women: New York event. The actress, who spoke onstage about the power of saying "no," told Access Hollywood she declined the role of Samantha Jones three times before "Sex and the City's" debut. "It was scary. At that time, 42 was way over the hill, and I didn't want to take on a job that I didn't feel I could do, honestly," she said. The new issue of Variety is on newsstands now.