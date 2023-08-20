Marina Mabrey makes a great defensive play for the steal
Marina Mabrey makes a great defensive play for the steal
Marina Mabrey makes a great defensive play for the steal
Viktor Hovland's win pushed him to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings headed into East Lake
Tampa Bay knew what was coming when Tom Brady moved on.
The health of Tua Tagovailoa is a big story for the Dolphins this season.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
The Bills' playoff exit overshadowed an excellent season.
Deshaun Watson was in a difficult situation last season.
After signing with Philadelphia earlier this month, Jack told reporters he considered going to trade school.
Zhang Weili had one of the greatest performances in UFC history, both on the ground and on the feet, as she dominated Amanda Lemos and retained her strawweight title in the co-main event of UFC 292 in Boston.
The four-time All-American is expected to make a full recovery.
Teddy Bridgewater had a weird number for a quarterback.
The Lions are the buzzy offseason team of the NFL.
From Triston Casas to Pablo López, these players' big numbers might surprise you.
The Falcons' young offensive core made plenty of plays on Friday.
Who should be the second running back drafted after Christian McCaffrey? Our analysts debate.
No. 1 pick Bryce Young and the Panthers will face the New York Giants on the road in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
It’s been a busy and eventful offseason, but now we’re less than two weeks from actual action on the field.
Harden insinuated he would rather play in China than the NBA.
To Zero RB or not to Zero RB? Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin takes a deep dive into the controversial draft strategy for 2023.
As Odell Beckham Jr. gets a new chance with the Ravens, it's fair to wonder what could have been for him.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?