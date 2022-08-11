Marina Mabrey highlights vs. Liberty
Marina Mabrey scores a game-high 19 points along with six assists in a loss to the Liberty.
Legislation introduced by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) would double excess-profit taxes on oil companies making over $1 billion a year. The bill, the Taxing Big Oil Profits Act, would impose a 21 percent tax on the excess profits of oil and gas companies making more than $1 billion annually. Excess profits are determined by current…
The Bowlen era has come to an end. Here are the Broncos' new owners.
Kyle Shanahan is not happy with the NFL's rule that prevents him from wearing certain styles of hats, including the famous "Shanahat."
Shohei Ohtani accomplished a feat not seen on the diamond since Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox in 1918.
The top two finishers at the 150th Open could now be bound for LIV Golf.
Nemanja Bjelica's Warriors' tenure was short, but he never will forget his time in the Bay.
"I've had some of them tell me, 'I'll see you on Tour again.' I said, 'No you won't.'"
Cameron Smith, the Open champion, has signed a $100 million-plus deal to join LIV Golf in a major coup for the Saudi-backed rebel series.
Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are battling for the starting quarterback job at Carolina Panthers training camp, but one of them has clearly taken the lead as preseason games loom.
The Kansas City Chiefs’ first depth chart is out and reads mostly as expected. But there are a couple of surprises ...
This is Matsuyama's second WD this season.
Steph Curry was ready to leave Dodger Stadium Tuesday night, but was so happy he didn't.
Shortly after a U.S. district judge denied temporary restraining orders for three of its members, LIV Golf released a statement. Meanwhile, Jay Monahan sent a memo to PGA Tour members.
Panthers CB Donte Jackson praised Baker Mayfield's trash talk, saying he's brought out the best of both the offense and the defense during training camp.
Kenyan Faith Kipyegon ran the second-fastest women's 1500m in history, while Noah Lyles won a 200m showdown at a Diamond League meet in Monaco on Wednesday.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom gives new details on Chris Sale's bike accident that resulted in a fractured wrist and season-ending surgery.
Nick Kyrgios beat top-ranked defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday in the National Bank Open.
The Giants announced a tentative list of players and coaches who will be back for Saturday's 2012 reunion, but some big names weren't on it.
Patrick Mahomes can do some fun things throwing a football.
Could Smith's trade demand find him landing in the AFC North?