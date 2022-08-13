Marina Mabrey with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Phoenix MercuryLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Marina Mabrey (Dallas Wings) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 08/12/2022
Marina Mabrey (Dallas Wings) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 08/12/2022
His first break since coming out of retirement.
Former Giants' first baseman Will Clark revealed a hilarious base-stealing story involving A's legend Rickey Henderson.
WATCHH: Lance. Gray. 76-yard tuddy.
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson is in hospice care
Deshaun Watson got his first snaps for the Browns in their preseason opener.
The 49ers had to like what they saw from Trey Lance, Sam Womack and their young running backs, but an injury on the defensive line could be costly.
As the 49ers look to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, a new team might be on the list of possible destinations after Friday's slate of preseason games.
Deion Sanders took issue with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the recent caliber of its inductees, saying some didn't belong next to him.
The Browns could be giving the 49ers a call about Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension increases.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel pulled rookie quarterback Malik Willis mid-drive in the third quarter. Why? Because he wasn't throwing the ball.
Should the Thunder trade for the former No. 2 pick?
The leader in the FedEx Cup standings failed to earn himself weekend tee times in Memphis.
Sometimes it's about who's better. But sometimes there are other factors at play when it comes to the initial 53-man roster. @KDDrummondNFL looks at a few names that would raise an eyebrow if let go.
Watch: Lions rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson wreaks havoc on his 1st NFL drive
Curry used to get benched in fourth quarters so Acie Law could play.
Draymond Green revealed how often he argues with the Splash Bros, and the answer may -- or may not -- surprise you.
Some inside the Lakers organization reportedly assert they have more trade targets besides Kyrie Irving, Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.
Neiman Gracie had never been knocked out – prior to Bellator 284 and his fight vs. Goiti Yamauchi.
Belichick appeared to be a bit miffed by the constant blitzing from the Giants.
Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. are MLB legends and Cincinnati Reds icons. Here's a quick look at both of their careers.