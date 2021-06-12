Marina Mabrey with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
Marina Mabrey (Dallas Wings) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 06/11/2021
At what point does "Durant’s personal bodyguard" just become Nets security guard?
Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined for 56 points as the Suns moved one win from the West finals after beating the Nuggets 116-102 in Game 3.
One former NBA head coach believes Ben Simmons will cost the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs.
The stamp Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young put on their first-round series with the New York Knicks and in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers has apparently run dry.
Draymond called out the league after watching how the Kevin Durant-PJ Tucker incident was handled.
Will the Celtics trade Kemba Walker this offseason? Amid reports that his Boston tenure could be over, here are five hypothetical deals for the C's to consider involving the veteran guard.
Some people take their job very seriously.
During a wild Game 4 between the Bucks and Nets, LaMelo Ball, Draymond Green and others took to Twitter to react.
James and longtime friend, Drake, were seated courtside to watch his son, Bronny James, return to the court for the first time this season. But Corona Centennial held on to win the Open Division title.
The Cavaliers couldn't stop LeBron James from leaving for the Lakers.
Charles Barkley says he's rooting for the Knicks to succeed, but he doesn’t share the same enthusiasm for the Nets. He said during a conference call that he’s rooting against Brooklyn.
The Sixers took a 2-1 series lead with a 127-111 win that showed why they're the top seed in the East and why the Hawks have not yet arrived.
You want to watch Steph Curry make a bunch of tough shots, right? Of course you do.
Every Warriors fan knows Kevin Durant is as clutch as they come.
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers doubts that Danny Green will play in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks.
This has been the buzz around the league all season.
As they have all season and now into the playoffs, injuries continue to play a significant role in who wins, who advances and who doesn’t.
The Philadelphia 76ers blitzed the host Atlanta Hawks on both ends in the third quarter of Game 3, making a comfortable lead insurmountable and coasting to a 2-1 series advantage in the Eastern Conference finals.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso explained his thoughts about returning to L.A. as he enters free agency in the summer.
Edwards managed some minor progress in a season with little chance to develop it.