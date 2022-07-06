Marina Mabrey with a 3-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun
Marina Mabrey (Dallas Wings) with a 3-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 07/05/2022
Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun) with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 07/05/2022
Grambling State University announced Tuesday the termination of of volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas after internal investigation.
Notre Dame to the SEC? ACC? Big 12? What is the one way the Pac-12 can survive? Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde spoke to the power brokers in college football over the weekend and give you the latest on conference realignment. What is the very next move? We also have two wild stories to cap the podcast... one involving a Florida man spending time in jail for murdering a neighbor's chicken.
The biggest winner won't be known until the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving scenarios play out. But there are some early winners/losers in NBA free agency.
If the SEC and Big Ten look to poach ACC schools, which will be the most attractive? Here’s a look, factoring in such things as football success, academic reputation, non-football athletic success, market sizes and booster money.
DQ'd? From a pro-am? That appears to be the case for Jordan Spieth.
Nick Kyrgios is facing yet another warning from Wimbledon officials after breaking the All England Club’s strict dress code and then declaring that “I do what I want”.
Rory McIlroy has told his friend Ian Poulter that he was wrong to take his home circuit to court in order to be reinstated in this week's Scottish Open, saying that such action by the Saudi rebels will only fuel "resentment" among the pros on the traditional tours.
Conference realignment rumors: Phil Knight wants Oregon in THIS conference...
The latest shakeup in college football has every administrator trying to figure out their next move.
The first semifinalist at this year's Wimbledon is the oldest woman remaining in the draw.
Xander Schauffele wins the JP McManus Pro-Am as Tiger Woods struggles in first event since PGA Championship.
Conference realignment seems imminent at this point. We ranked the 20 most likely teams we think will join a super conference next.
Novak Djokovic immediately climbed the net to check on the 20-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner after he fell to the ground chasing the ball.
Here's how the Rudy Gobert trade between the Timberwolves and Jazz is helping shape what the Nets want in return for Kevin Durant.
The Lakers and Nets may have hit the pause button, at least for the moment, on a potential Kyrie Irving trade.
The Big 12 could secure its future by becoming the top basketball conference.
If the SEC is looking for a response to the Big Ten's addition of USC and UCLA, here are 10 schools that they should consider.
It appears the Big 12 is not done with expansion.