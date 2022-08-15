Marina Mabrey (27 points) Highlights vs. Sparks
Marina Mabrey goes off for 27 points to help the Wings defeat the Sparks on Sunday night.
Relive the August 2022 NASCAR Cup Series race from Richmond Raceway in this week's NASCAR Cup Series Race Rewind.
Angelina Jolie is a proud Spelman parent! The actress moved her 17-year-old daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, into her dorm room at […] The post ‘I’m going to start crying,’ Angelina Jolie says as she moves daughter Zahara into Spelman College appeared first on TheGrio.
The second leg of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs is at the Wilmington Country Club for the BMW Championship.
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens [more]
Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Zalatoris and the rest of the players who made the cut.
Micic, a 6'5" combo guard, is the best player in the world not currently in the NBA.
Jeremy Lin shared his early impression of Steph Curry when they played together on the 2010-11 Warriors.
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss hasn't lost sight of her quest to leapfrog the Celtics in total NBA championships won.
As is usually the case, social media was a mess when it came to Cameron Smith's playoff penalty.
Zalatoris went from 86th place on Thursday to a wild playoff win to secure the inside track to the $18 million FedEx Cup prize.
A delayed penalty shook up the leaderboard and set up for a tightly-contested final round.
It was at this point where Wade decided to drop a shocking truth bomb about how the hatred for the Heat was racially motivated: "We knew that some of the hate was because of our skin color," he claimed. "Because of being Black men and deciding to ...
Zalatoris is no longer the best on the PGA Tour without a victory. Already a force in the majors, Zalatoris got that first win out of the way with clutch putts and smart decisions to beat Sepp Straka and capture the first FedEx Cup playoffs event. “It's hard to say, ‘About time,’ when it's your second year on tour, but it's about time," Zalatoris said.
Here are the biggest winners and losers from Week 1 of the preseason for the Raiders
Cameron Smith was assessed a two-stroke penalty for "improper placement of the ball" on the fourth hole in Saturday's third round in Memphis.
Christian Wade, 31, is a professional rugby union player turned American footballer who was a winger for the Premiership side Wasps; he scored 82 tries in 165 appearances between 2011 and 2018.
Predicting the preseason AP Poll and rankings before they come out, changing up a previous version after the Coaches Poll was released.
Who are Mike Tomlin's five best NFL coaches? He shared the list.
The Warriors reportedly will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day, and Draymond Green and Ja Morant had the perfect response.
The Little League World Series is back in Williamsport, Pa. Here is everything to know about the revamped tournament in 2022.