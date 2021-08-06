Marimekko presents its debut Spring/Summer collection under the creative direction of Rebekka Bay during Copenhagen Fashion Week and unveils a new experiential space with studio x

Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 6 August 2021 at 10.30 a.m.

Marimekko will premiere its Spring/Summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week with a digital film on 12 August 2021. The first Spring/Summer collection designed under Creative Director Rebekka Bay explores Marimekko’s theme for 2022, NEW FOLK, referencing the similarities between folk wear around the globe, and this season focusing on botanical expressions seen in fashion and nature alike.

“I am increasingly drawn to the idea of finding meaning in repetition – for example in music, the way songs are built on patterns and themes that repeat. It is present in nature too. At Marimekko, we add to the building blocks of the brand each season, everything working together as wardrobe over time and for years to come. It’s about seeing the beauty in perfect imperfections,” says Rebekka Bay, Creative Director at Marimekko.

Copenhagen Fashion Week will also mark a new era for the Finnish design house in the city as Marimekko unveils an experiential space in collaboration with studio x, a local design studio and store. During the fashion week, the space will showcase Spring/Summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection pieces, and in the fall, it will become an ever-evolving experience and meeting place for the local community.

“We are very excited and honored to work together with studio x on this new special project that starts a new chapter for Marimekko in Copenhagen. This experiential pop-up space will feature curated themes and events for the local community to experience the world of Marimekko in a whole new way,” says Rebekka Bay.

The Marimekko Spring/Summer 2022 film can be viewed at marimekko.com on 12 August at 14.30 CEST.

During the Copenhagen Fashion Week, the Marimekko space at studio x will be open from 10 to 21 August at Dronningens Tværgade 50, Copenhagen (closed on Sundays).

Copenhagen Fashion Week, renowned for its sustainability focus, is the leading Nordic biannual fashion week.

