Marietta council weighs rezoning for townhomes at Fairground and N Marietta Parkway

Aug. 5—The Marietta City Council will vote August 11 on a rezoning application for a proposed eight-townhome development that the city's Planning Commission has recommended the council deny.

The project would be built at the corner of North Fairground Street and North Marietta Parkway. The Planning Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday to recommend council not approve the project, though the commission only serves an advisory role and its votes are non-binding.

The 0.9-acre lot is currently vacant. It was once occupied by Covenant Christian Ministries, a church and private school. Those buildings were demolished after a fire tore through the property in 2011. To build the townhomes, the lot would need to be rezoned from a commercial category to a residential one.

Kennesaw-based JSB Investments bought the property in 2018 for $140,000, according to Cobb County property records. Shelby Little, the city's planning and zoning director, told the City Council at Wednesday's work session the property was under contract but had not yet been sold.

The property would have a private street and an alley in the rear of the buildings through which two-car garages could be accessed. The site plan includes a mail kiosk and an outdoor space with a pavilion and playground.

City staff in their analysis determined a deceleration lane would need to be added on Fairground Street.

At the Tuesday Planning Commission meeting, commissioners expressed concerns over the proposed driveway length, parking issues and stormwater drainage.

The rezoning seeks several variances — one asks for the driveways to be reduced from the required 20-foot length to five feet. Developer Kamran Jalali told the Planning Commission this was so they could include the back alley and maximize the recreation area.

In addition to the garages, the site plan calls for several parking spots, including six parallel spots on the Fairground Street side. The parallel spots, however, would need a variance, as they are 7 feet by 14 feet instead of the required 8 feet by 22 feet. Jalali said he could reconsider the parking spot size.

Council members Wednesday balked at the short driveways and small parking spots, saying most of their cars wouldn't fit in the parallel spaces.

Planning commissioners also were concerned about stormwater drainage, since the new pavement would reduce pervious surfaces. City staff in their analysis said the site plan did not make clear where stormwater drainage would be provided. The grade of Fairground Street, staff said, meant that water could run into the property across the street, Turner Chapel AME Church.

Before the Planning Commission voted against the rezoning, Ward 6 Planning Commissioner Bob Kinney told Jalali, "You're asking to change this from commercial to residential. And unless there's a really, really good reason to do that, the city doesn't like to change out of commercial."

The density for the project would be nine units per acre. Staff note this is comparable to other recently approved townhome projects.

"Redesigning the site should be considered to move the buildings closer to North Marietta Parkway and North Fairground Street and have only one private street running along the rear of the buildings," city staff wrote in their analysis. "Not only would this reduce unnecessary paving by eliminating the second, unnecessary alley, but it would also allow for the 20-foot long driveways required of townhomes in RM-10."

Noting the issues identified by the Planning Commission, Councilman Grif Chalfant asked at the Wednesday work session if the developer, who was not present, would be "interested in tabling, instead of losing?"

Mayor Steve Tumlin said the council should wait for the August 11 public hearing before suggesting that.