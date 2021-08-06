Marietta-based Wrench Group acquires Maryland company

Aug. 6—Marietta-based Wrench Group LLC has acquired Maryland-based HVAC plumbing company Boothe's Heating, Air & Plumbing.

With the transaction, the rapidly-growing Cobb County firm now has a location in the Mid-Atlantic and operates 22 brands across 16 markets nationwide, including Coolray, BriteBox Electrical Services, Mr. Plumber and Ragsdale in metro Atlanta.

This is the 12th brand that Wrench Group has added to its roster since March 2020. The company is now the second-largest non-franchised home services company in the U.S., serving more than 1.1 million customers and employing 3,600 team members nationwide.