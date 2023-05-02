Mariano Sori-Marin, D'Shawn Jamison among 49ers' 11 UDFA signees in 2023

Get to know 49ers' 11 undrafted free-agent signees in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Two days after the 2023 NFL Draft concluded, the 49ers announced Monday they have signed 11 undrafted rookie free agents.

San Francisco already boasts a stacked roster across the board, but hopes it found players after the draft who can add depth at various positions in 2023 and beyond.

The club historically has succeeded at developing undrafted free agents into impact players. Many eventually have signed healthy contracts after their opportunity in the Bay Area.

Running back Elijah Mitchell and wide receiver Jauan Jennings are notable undrafted free agents currently on the 49ers' roster. Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, Tennessee Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr., and New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne all signed as UDFAs with the 49ers.

Here is the 49ers' 2023 class of undrafted free agents:

Ronald Awatt, RB, UTEP

Height: 5–foot-11

Weight: 205 pounds

Awatt appeared in 44 games over his six years at UTEP, but it wasn’t until his final two seasons that the ball carrier really flourished. Awatt registered 322 carries for 1,578 yards and eight touchdowns during that two-year span to go along with 17 receptions for 235 yards.

Jack Colletto, FB, Oregon State

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 237 pounds

Colletto played in 43 games over his five seasons at Oregon State. Originally enrolling as a quarterback, Colletto switched to linebacker and fullback in 2020.

In his final season in Corvallis, Ore., Colletto registered 27 carries for 103 yards and six touchdowns while also contributing on defense, registering 27 total tackles (19 solo).

Joey Fisher, OL, Shepherd

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 296 pounds

Fisher was a starting tackle at Shepherd for 43 games. In 2022, he received DII All-American and First-Team All-PSAC East honors, as he paved the way for Shepherd’s potent offense which produced 489.3 total yards per game.

D'Shawn Jamison, CB, Texas

Height: 5–foot-9

Weight:185 pounds

Jamison appeared in 60 games -- 40 as a starter -- registering 139 tackles (6.0 tackles for loss), 23 pass breakups and six interceptions over five seasons at Texas. The Longhorn also is a talented returner with 98- and 100-yard kick returns as well as a 90-yard punt return during his college career.

Khalan Laborn, RB, Marshall

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 204 pounds

In 13 games last season, Laborn registered 302 carries for 1,513 yards and 16 touchdowns. The talented ball carrier also caught 16 passes for 116 yards.

Corey Luciano, OL, Washington

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 307 pounds

Luciano suited up for 35 games, and 13 as a starter over his four seasons at Washington. In 2022, the offensive lineman received Third Team All-Pac 12 honors as a center after starting all 13 games.

Ilm Manning, OL, Hawaii

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 294 pounds

Manning started 60 games over five years at Hawaii and received First-Team All-Mountain West honors in 2022 as the school’s left tackle.

Mariano Sori-Marin, LB, Minnesota

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 236 pounds

Over five seasons playing for coach P.J. Fleck at Minnesota, Sori-Marin appeared in 58 games and registered 274 tackles -- 137 solo and 14.5 for a loss. As a fifth-year senior in 2022, the Gophers linebacker earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors after racking up 88 tackles, six tackles for loss, three pass breakups and 1.5 sacks.

"You gotta be a little coocoo."@marianosori_ is a character, in addition to a really talented LB.@BTNJourney profiles the leader of @GopherFootball's defense â¤µï¸. pic.twitter.com/iHbTfE9pJ4 — Minnesota on BTN (@MinnesotaOnBTN) October 17, 2022

Spencer Waege, DL, North Dakota State

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 295 pounds

Waege suited up for 57 games -- 29 as a starter at quarterback Trey Lance's alma mater, North Dakota State. As a senior, the lineman registered 51 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks and two forced fumbles which earned him First Team All-American honors as well as First Team All-MVFC recognition.

Shae Wyatt, WR, Tulane

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 188 pounds

Wyatt appeared in 24 games over two season at Tulane, registering 68 catches for 1,068 yards and 10 touchdowns with an average of 15.7 yards per reception.

Avery Young, S, Rutgers

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight:198 pounds

Young appeared in 57 games over five seasons at Rutgers, logging 310 tackles, 22 pass breakups, 11.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions. In 2022, Young earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors after notching 84 tackles, four pass breakups, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one interception.

