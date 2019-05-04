Marianne Vos prevails in 'crazy' conditions as riders battle hail, wind and rain in Women's Tour de Yorkshire

The riders battle against the elements - Getty Images Europe

The riders’ expressions as they returned in dribs and drabs to their team buses on the Scarborough seafront were more like those of explorers returning from a trek across the North Pole than cyclists out on a May day ride in the north of England.

Haunted, thousand-yard stares. Blue lips. Babbling incoherently.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hannah Barnes of Canyon-SRAM, the top British finisher in eighth, reckoned she had “never ridden in anything like that before”; Lizzy Banks [Bigla], who for someone so inexperienced finished impressively just one place behind Barnes in ninth, said she felt she had “died about 40 times” in the gales and icy 1C temperatures; Australian Amanda Spratt [Mitchelton-Scott] spoke of hailstones that felt like they were “cutting the whole body” as the riders descended into Robin Hood’s Bay south of Whitby. Even Marianne Vos, the winner of the race and arguably the strongest female rider of all time, admitted it had been a “crazy day”.

The 2019 Asda Women’s Tour de Yorkshire was groundbreaking in lots of ways. Not only did it feature live television coverage and equal prize money to the men - both rarities in women’s professional cycling - but it featured the exact same parcours for the women as for their male counterparts, which is rarer still. The two stages the women rode this week mirrored the men’s mile for mile.

They were made to work for it on Friday, a cold wet schlep from Barnsley to Bedale. But Saturday’s second and final stage, from Bridlington to Scarborough via the desolate North York Moors, was on another level.

The riders race through beautiful countryside Credit: getty images

The omens were not good. Ominous dark clouds greeted the buses as they arrived on South Marine Drive in Bridlington at 8am, and hailstones then battered the riders when they ventured out of the vehicles.

Story continues

With 10 minutes to go until the start, Annemiek van Vleuten, Mitchelton-Scott’s Olympic road race champion and recent winner of Liege-Bastogne-Liege, sought shelter in a nearby cafe, staring forlornly out at the wintry weather with her bike parked up against the window.

“I keep having to tell myself that a harder race is good news for me,” she told The Sunday Telegraph, which was sheltering in the same cafe.

She got that. The riders spent much of the following four hours battling a brutal headwind which reduced them to as little as eight miles per hour at times.

As they passed Scarborough for the first time, to head up on to the Moors, the British team manager Chris Newton took pity on two of his riders who were not feeling well.

“Turn right,” he told them. “Head straight to Scarborough. You’re just going to sit in the broom wagon [the bus which picks up struggling riders] for three hours.’”

Whitby Abbey can be seen in the distance Credit: getty images

The first climb of the day was actually removed due to an oil spillage, which at least gave the riders a little respite. But it was short-lived. The bunch was blown apart on the North York Moors with Lizzie Deignan, Britain’s 2015 world champion who is making her comeback from childbirth, expending too much energy following an attack by Boels-Dolmans’ Anna van der Breggen.

“Tactically I didn't ride well,” she admitted later, having missed the race-winning move. “I didn't use energy in the right places but when you're on the limit you're not thinking clearly.

“I was just so empty at that point. I can take away that I was there when I needed to be on the climbs but I was just completely blocked in the crosswinds and I'd kind of burned my matches trying to follow Anna.”

Vos, the 2012 Olympic and multiple world champion across a variety of disciplines, did not make the same mistake, bridging to Spain’s Mavi García with the Italian Soraya Paladin on the final climb up to the moors above Grosmont.

The Dutchwoman tried to ride clear of her companions before the finish in Scarborough, where the weather conditions had meant that the line had to be moved 500m short, due to fears of waves overtopping the promenade, and the advertising hoardings had to be removed from the barriers for fear they might blow over.

“We nearly stopped coming into the finish, because we were being blown back,” said Vos afterwards.

Marianne Vos of The Netherlands Credit: getty images

In the end, Vos was caught but she still proved strong enough to outsprint her rivals at the finish, coming around Garcia before sitting up with arms aloft. With the previous day finishing in a bunch sprint, Vos took the stage and the overall lead. Still just 31, she is getting back to her best.

Behind her, they arrived in small groups, looking shell-shocked, desperate to climb back into their heated buses. “I took my waterproofs off too soon,” reflected top British finisher Barnes. “When the sleet came, the racing started for us on the climbs and it was really hard. Everyone got a sense of what September [the world championships in Yorkshire] could potentially bring.”

Lizzy Banks agreed. The 28 year-old, who only started racing in 2015, having bought her first bike a couple of years earlier on Gumtree, described herself as a “dead fish”. But she was elated too. “I’m so screwed,” she said, smiling. “When we came down into Robin Hood's Bay we were going down the hill at 50mph and we had 40mph hail coming into our face. You couldn't see a thing. I think I died about 40 times. But I'm here to tell the tale.”