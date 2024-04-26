Advertisement

Marianne Vos and Mathieu van der Poel Were the Top Earners of the Spring Classics

Micah Ling
·4 min read
Vos and MvdP: Top Earners of the Spring ClassicsLuc Claessen - Getty Images

As we bid adieu to the Spring Classics, let’s take a look at the sport’s top earners. This period of racing includes all the WorldTour one-day races from Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in late February to last week’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège. At the top of the list for the women is Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), who earned €38,173 ($41,990 USD). For the men, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took home €84,500 ($92,950 USD).

Close behind Vos and Van der Poel in earnings were Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) with €35,081 ($38,589 USD), and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) with €60,400 ($66,440 USD).

The third top earner for the women was Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek). The Italian won the Tour of Flanders and rode consistently all season. She had a payout of €31,892 ($35,081 USD) in total. She was followed by Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime), who earned €27,970 ($30,767 USD).

On the men’s side, Van der Poel and Philipsen were followed by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), who earned €41,000 ($45,100 USD), and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), who earned €34,400 ($37,840 USD).

GCN reported that the prize money riders win is usually shared among teammates and members of staff. “With that in mind, one glance at the results shows that Alpecin-Deceuninck will be one happy team, with Van der Poel and Philipsen at the top of the prize money standings, collectively earning €144,900 for the team.”

And if it seems like there’s a frustratingly huge difference between what the top men make and what the top women make, there is. According to GCN, “The top 20 men earned €417,750 in prize money in the Classics. The top 20 women earned €253,076 across the same period—that’s before considering the difference in base salaries.”

But progress is (slowly) being made. Two years ago, Flanders Classics announced that they would award equal prize money to men and women at the Tour of Flanders. Then, a year later, they extended the deal to all races under their umbrella. This means that equal prize money was awarded to Vos and Jan Tratnik (Visma-Lease a Bike) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. The same was true for both Wiebes and Pedersen at Ghent-Wevelgem, as well as Longo Borghini and Van der Poel at the Tour of Flanders.

Unfortunately, other organizers have yet to follow suit. According to GCN, “The biggest disparity was at Strade Bianche, where Lotte Kopecky’s winning ride earned her a measly €2,256 relative to Pogačar’s €16,000. It was a similar tale at Paris-Roubaix, where Kopecky was awarded €9,000 less than Van der Poel, and at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, where Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) won €12,500 to Pogačar’s €20,000.”

Top 20 male earners in the Spring Classics

  1. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck): €84,500

  2. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck): €60,400

  3. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates): €41,000

  4. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek): €34,400

  5. Nils Politt (UAE Team Emirates): €22,100

  6. Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers: €20,300

  7. Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike): €17,600

  8. Stephen Williams (Israel-Premier Tech): €16,250

  9. Jan Tratnik (Visma-Lease a Bike): €16,000

  10. Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla): €11,300

  11. Luca Mozzato (Arkéa-B&B Hotels): €11,200

  12. Romain Bardet (dsm-firmenich PostNL): €10,400

  13. Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek): €10,200

  14. Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Dstny): €9,900

  15. Toms Skujiņš (Lidl-Trek): €9,700

  16. Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step): €8,800

  17. Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility): €8,800

  18. Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates): €8,500

  19. Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ): €8,400

  20. Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike): €8,000

Top 20 female earners in the Spring Classics

  1. Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike): €38,173

  2. Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime): €35,081

  3. Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek): €31,892

  4. Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime): €27,970

  5. Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek): €24,130

  6. Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM): €23,226

  7. Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ): €12,500

  8. Pfeiffer Georgi (dsm-firmenich PostNL): €9,645

  9. Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek): €8,094

  10. Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime): €7,628

  11. Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck): €5,586

  12. Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ): €4,505

  13. Ingvild Gåskjenn (Liv AlUla Jayco): €4,175

  14. Amber Kraak (FDJ-SUEZ): €3,468

  15. Charlotte Kool (dsm-firmenich PostNL): €3,425

  16. Thalita de Jong (Lotto Dstny Ladies): €2,900

  17. Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM): €2,371

  18. Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ): €2,191

  19. Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck): €2,061

  20. Arlenis Sierra (Movistar): €2,030

