Marianne Vos leads Women’s Tour de France as stage two brings crashes and chaos

Alex Azzi
·1 min read
In this article:
After two days of racing at the 2022 Women’s Tour de France, the yellow jersey belongs to Dutch cyclist Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma).

Vos, considered the greatest female cyclist in history, won a dramatic uphill sprint, beating out Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service) and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//Sram Racing) at the line. That trio — plus Elisa Longo Borghini, Elisa Balsamo, and Maike van der Duin — pulled away from the peloton with about 17 kilometers remaining.

“I didn’t expect that we would break away and stay away,” Vos said in her broadcast interview. “(The team) brought me perfectly into this bell lap and to this sprint.”

2022 Women's Tour de France: How to watch, schedule, results, race history and more

It was a turnaround from Sunday, the inaugural day of the Tour de France Femmes avec Swift, when Vos was out-sprinted at the line by fellow Dutchwoman Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM). Wiebes is now ranked sixth in the general classification after finishing Monday’s stage 29 seconds back.

Stage two — a 135-kilometer hilly ride from Meaux to Provins — saw multiple, nasty crashes in the final 30 kilometers, including one that took out Italian Marta Cavalli.

Cavalli — who won both the Amstel Gold Race and La Fleche Wallonne Feminine earlier this year — initially resumed racing, but later abandoned.

Marianne Vos leads Women’s Tour de France as stage two brings crashes and chaos originally appeared on NBCSports.com

