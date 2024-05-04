Marian women's golf capture Crossroads League Crown

May 4—COLUMBUS — The Marian University women's golf team won the Crossroads League Championship for a second consecutive year.

North Decatur graduate Sidney Parmer earned the individual medalist honors for the championship. Parmer drained a 10-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to secure medalist honors.

Batesville graduate Emma Weiler was sixth individually in the tournament.

For more on the Marian golf team's victory, visit https://muknights.com/news/2024/4/30/marian-womens-golf-capture-second-consecutive-crossroads-league-crown.aspx?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR0gzpGpr1ffTuq5-f-311b3EHFmRPZDzomRc_7Mh55uT5eVzhFtxSDFMYk_aem_AbztoYz7EKkOEPedj0h5xUCcCVt43sM_XHKLiYjfF0ZoSHbzP6exg7fTErIgqfLGplt5vScRNkAfpoIpXKuggmND

-Information provided

