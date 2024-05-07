Marian Univ. to hire coach Pat Knight, son of basketball icon Bob Knight

Pat Knight previously coached at Texas Tech and Lamar. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

May 7 (UPI) -- Marian University in Indiana will hire Pat Knight, the son of late college basketball legend and Hall of Famer Bob Knight, as its new men's basketball coach.

Sources told On3Sports, 247Sports and Outkick on Tuesday about the hiring. Knight worked as a scout for the Indiana Pacers, previously coached at Lamar and Texas Tech, and was an assistant at Akron, Indiana and Texas Tech.

Marian, an NAIA program, went 23-8 last season. The team then lost to Florida College in the first round of the NAIA tournament. Coach Scott Heady stepped down in April.

Heady, who led the Knights to a 168-56 record over seven seasons, was hired last month as coach at the University of Indianapolis, an NCAA Division II program.

Marian athletic director Steve Downing played for Bob Knight at Indiana from 1971 to 1973. Knight, who died in November, went 902-371 during his decorated coaching tenure. His has the sixth-best winning percentage (.709) among coaches with at least 900 wins.