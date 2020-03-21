Marian Hossa remembers special 2010 playoff game, which re-airs tonight at 7

Blackhawks fans got a pleasant surprise on Saturday afternoon when legendary three-time Stanley Cup champion Marian Hossa had a special message about a certain 2010 Western Conference Quarterfinal playoff game.

The video was posted on the organization's Twitter and other social media accounts.

"Hi Blackhawks fans, Big Hoss here. I miss you guys," Hossa said. "I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy and taking care of each other in these difficult times.

"Do you guys remember this game?"

Hossa turned to show a computer screen with Game 5 of the 2010 Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Nashville Predators (which will re-air on NBC Sports Chicago Saturday night at 7 p.m. ) on pause.

"Well, I definitely do remember. I remember a few things I want to share with you," Hossa said. "First, at the end of the game, one of the greatest games, up and down games, I got a five-minute penalty, and I go to the penalty box. I feel shame. I'm sweating bullets for five minutes.

"But good things happened. Patrick Kane scoring [with] 13 seconds left in the game. We pulled the goalie and he tied the game up. It's 4-4. We go to the dressing room, and I'm sitting quiet in the corner of the dressing room, and I'm hoping we can kill another four minutes of my penalty. [Penalty kill] did an excellent job, and I'm jumping.

"We kill the penalty. I'm jumping on the ice. We can watch it together. Here's Bolland in the corner, and Dave Bolland did an excellent job passing to Brent Sopel, and you can see me coming in the corner from the penalty box in front of the net."

Hossa plays the sequence on the monitor and pauses it right before his goal.

"Puck is coming to me and what'll I have to do? Just put it in the net," he said.

He lets the play resume to show his goal and iconic celebration down on both knees, pumping his arms.

"One of the most amazing feelings in my career, still get the chills, and we win the game," Hossa said. "We go to Nashville (Game 6). We win the game there. We go to round two, round three, Stanley Cup Finals. We win the Stanley Cup for the Chicago Blackhawks. Being in the Stanley Cup Finals three times in a row, finally winning my first one, it was the best feeling as a hockey player.

"So I want to share with you this moment, and when I remember these feelings, those memories, it's just amazing. And where were you when I scored the overtime winner? Well, I hope to see you guys soon. It was a pleasure. Ciao, ciao."

