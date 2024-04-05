Marian Bowling scores first NCAA Tournament bid

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marian University bowling team is going to the Big Dance for the first time in program history.

“Many people might not know about the little school in Fond Du Lac, but we’re there,” junior Brenna Schiekiera said.

The Sabres earned an automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament after winning the CCIW Tournament Championship, the third in program history.

Marian filled the scorebook with strikes and wins this season. Head Coach Dan Mueller earned his first CCIW Coach of the Year award, while Schiekiera was named CCIW Bowler of the Year and threw the program’s first perfect 300 game.

“For a fifth-year program in college to say they got to the tournament already, it’s exciting,” Mueller said.

Unlike other NCAA tournaments, in bowling, the 18 participating teams compete against one another regardless of division. This means Division III Marian will compete against Division I teams with scholarship athletes, like six-time champion Nebraska.

“I just want to make sure that all the other schools know a DIII school can compete with them. My quote to (my team) would be, ‘Respect everyone. Fear no one,'” Mueller said of the Sabres being one of two DIII teams competing in the tournament.

Jenna Betts, a senior and four-time all-conference award winner, agreed. “This team is putting it together at the right time, and it’s perfect.”

Betts is eager to return to her home state of Michigan with Marian for the double-elimination Regional Round. The Sabres will bowl against third-overall seed Youngstown State on Friday at 8 a.m. CT in Lansing, MI.

