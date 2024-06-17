Mariah Riddlesprigger wishes fiancé Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Happy Father's Day' in this sweet Instagram post

With a photo of their adorable family sporting Milwaukee Bucks No. 34 jerseys, Mariah Riddlesprigger wished her fiancé, Giannis Antetokounmpo, "Happy Father's Day" in a sweet Instagram post.

The Bucks superstar and his fiancée have three young kiddos together: Liam, Maverick and Eva.

"Watching you with our children is one of my greatest joys! Happy Father’s Day My Love 💛," Riddlesprigger captioned a series of pics featuring her love and littles. Most of 'em were of the kids with Dad at work, including on the court.

Antetokounmpo took to Insta, too, to wish "all the dads" a happy Father's Day. And, he thanked his own father, the late Charles Antetokounmpo — who the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation is named after — for "always being there" for him.

The basketballer shared pictures of each of his kids at the beach, as well as one of his dad in the post. Baby Eva — in a big yellow bow that matched her swimsuit — held onto her dad's finger with her teeny hand. The boys were matching in their photos — just like when they went to Disney World — this time, with colorful life preservers and dino swim trunks.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Giannis Antetokounmpo Father's Day Instagram post from fiancée Mariah