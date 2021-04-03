Mariah Mazon on Oregon State's upset victory against rival No. 3 Oregon: 'Great team win'
Pac-12 Networks' Ann Schatz speaks with Mariah Mazon following Oregon State's 8-1 upset victory against rival No. 3 Oregon to open doubleheader action on Friday, Apr. 2 in Corvallis. Mazon finished with seven strikeouts and one earned run. Follow Pac-12 softball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 softball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.