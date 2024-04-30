‘Mariachis’ to take the field for Cinco de Mayo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes will suit up as their alter-egos for the big Cinco de Mayo game this Sunday. The Topes will play as the Mariachis of Nuevo Mexico with the gate opening at 3 p.m. The first 3,000 adults into the park will receive a free jersey. Al Hurricane Jr. will return to play a pre-game concert starting at 3:15 p.m.

A new food item will make its debut as well, the Hurricane Fries. The game starts at 5:05 p.m. and wraps up with a fireworks show.

