Maria Stocke's 2022 playoff injury fuels another chance in Beavers' latest run

Nov. 16—When Maria Stocke's head hit the rock-solid turf at Chet Anderson Stadium last year, the Bemidji State women's soccer team's postseason fate took a turn.

The Beavers were in the middle of their greatest playoff run in program history. But in the middle of their Central Region Tournament Championship win over Emporia State on Nov. 18, 2022, Stocke hit the deck.

"It was really cold outside and the turf was frozen," Stocke said. "I went into a tackle with this girl and my head just hit the ground."

While the Beavers celebrated their first Elite Eight appearance in program history, their star midfielder was ruled out for their next game against Ferris State at the Chet. BSU lost 2-0, and the hole left in the midfield was apparent.

"She gets a hold of the ball so much, and she really controls the tempo and pulls the strings." head coach Jim Stone said. "Even defensively, in terms of how she pressures the ball and creates turnovers, she's such a workhorse. It's hard to replace that level of work ethic and experience. Certainly, we have capable players on our roster, but it drastically changes the game because she's on the ball so much, at least more than most players are."

Stocke is a year older now, and the opportunity to salvage the lost memories presents itself again. As the Beavers head to Emporia, Kan., for their first-round game against St. Cloud State on Friday, Stocke has a little more fuel in her tank.

"It was really hard sitting out of that game (against Ferris State)," Stocke said. "I was crying the whole game. But I think it just gives me more motivation to get back into that game this year and be a part of it."

One could argue that BSU wouldn't have a chance to repeat its success if not for Stocke, especially after her performance in the NSIC Tournament semifinal. In Bemidji State's 2-0 win over top-seeded St. Cloud State, Stocke's through ball set up Katrina Barthelt's game-winning goal. She also added insult to injury, scoring on a penalty kick after drawing a foul inside the 18-yard box.

But aside from being one of the Beavers' vital midfielders, she's added a leadership presence as the team's junior captain, making her role on the pitch more relied on than last season.

"Last year was a little different in terms of her role and her leadership," Stone said. "What we missed was that on-the-field product. (If that were) to happen this year, that would be twofold. We'd miss the product on the field and the leadership she brings. She's really grown into that and developed that leadership."

Stocke's captain qualities are derived from playing in a program with ample amounts of recent postseason success.

"This is the time where the older girls understand the importance a little bit more," Stocke said. "It's not that the younger girls don't understand it, but the older girls have that influence over the whole team. I think we've been doing a really good job of that so far (in the postseason)."

"They've communicated that desire to win and what it takes to win," Stone added. "They haven't done it in a way that's overwhelming or intimidating; it never hinders the performance of a younger player."

Bemidji State would have to win three games for Stocke to get her second chance in the Elite Eight. For now, she's just going to enjoy the bus ride, the preparation and all of the emotions that come with do-or-die soccer.

"It's special to get a chance to keep going," Stocke left off. "I think it's going to come down to having confidence in ourselves and having the belief that we can do it, and we should be able to do it. I feel like we haven't even peaked yet either. We still have our best to reach. And we're slowly getting there, which is good because this is a good time to be doing that."