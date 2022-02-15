Maria Marino goes 1-on-1 with former UConn star Stefanie Dolson, now with the NY Liberty of the WNBA | She Got Game
On this episode of "Game is Game", SNY's Maria Marino chats with former UConn Huskie national champion Stefanie Dolson, who is back in the tri-state area as a member of the New York Liberty in the WNBA. Stefanie talks about the success that has followed her at every level, from college, to the Olympics and last season, a WNBA championship with the Chicago Sky.