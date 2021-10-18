Hall of Famer Swin Cash on being one of 25 most influential WNBA players | Game is Game
SNY's Maria Marino talks with the incomparable Swin Cash. women's basketball Hall of Fame 2020 Inductee, about her legendary playing career and being named one of the 25 most influential players in WNBA history. “That was surreal… to know that you’ve been recognized as a player that was impactful not only on the court but off the court, that means a lot." Now, in her ground-breaking role as Vice-President of Basketball Operations for the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans, she understands the impact she has on young women who aspire to be difference-makers at every level. 'My responsibility moving forward. is to make sure the doors stay open for young girls that may be looking up to me today'.