Maria José Marin earns first-team All-American honors as a freshman

Stacy Lewis is unquestionably the greatest golfer in Arkansas women’s golf history. Maybe in school history regardless of gender.

But if Maria Jose Marin keeps up what she accomplished in his freshman season, a legitimate debate can be had in three more years.

José Marin was named first-team All-American by the Division I Women’s Golf Coaches Association on Friday. She is just the 10th Razorbacks women’s golfer to earn first-team honors and the first since 2018-19

Only 11 golfers in the country were named to the first team. José Marin had previously been named to the All-SEC First Team and the All-Freshman Team. She was also previously named SEC Freshman of the Year. Her first season of college golf ended with her ranked sixth in the country and 20th among all amateurs in the world.

Next year, José Marin could become only fifth Arkansas women’s golfer in history to earn first-team honors twice. She would join Lewis, who is the only Razorbacks athlete to do three times, Maria Fassi (2017-18, 18-19), Gaby Lopez (2013-14, 14-15) and Emily Tubert (2010-11, 11-12).

In the the meantime, José Marin will play for Team International at the Arnold Palmer Cup in Ireland in early July and she has also been invited to play in the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships in Tulsa in early August.

The Razorbacks capped the 2023-24 season as the No. 10-ranked team in the country after finishing 10th at the NCAA Championships.

Arkansas WGCA All-Americans

Kaylee Benton (Second Team – 2018-19)

Maria Fassi (First Team – 2017-18, 2018-19 and Honorable Mention – 2015-16)

Dylan Kim (Second Team – 2017-18)

Stacy Lewis (First Team – 2004-05, 2006-07, 2007-08, Honorable Mention – 2005-06)

Gaby Lopez (First Team – 2013-14, 2014-15)

Amanda McCurdy (Honorable Mention – 2005-06)

Kelli Shean (Second Team – 2009-10 and Honorable Mention – 2010-11)

Emily Tubert (First Team – 2010-11, 2011-12 and Honorable Mention – 2012-13)

Alana Uriell (Second Team – 2017-18)

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire