Margus Hunt is fifth Bengals player to land on COVID-19 list

The Bengals added defensive tackle Margus Hunt to the COVID-19 reserve list Monday. He becomes the fifth player the Bengals have on the list.

Right tackle Fred Johnson, linebacker Jordan Evans and cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander also were placed on the list since Friday.

Johnson and Waynes reportedly tested positive. It’s unknown whether the others were deemed close contacts or tested positive themselves.

Johnson replaced Bobby Hart (knee) in the team’s Week 8 victory, with left tackle Jonah Williams (stinger) also sitting out that game.

In response to the positive COVID-19 tests, the Bengals took Monday off after their bye week. They will conduct a walkthrough Tuesday.

“We feel good about how we’ve handled the entire process, and our communication with the league has been great,” Taylor said Monday, via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “We just move forward every day. We know that these next eight weeks are going to be a challenge for the entire league. We just have to be willing to be flexible.”

The Bengals play the Steelers on Sunday. Pittsburgh placed tight end Vance McDonald on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday after he played 20 snaps against the Cowboys.

