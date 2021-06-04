Margaretville's Joedicke strikes out 19 in Senior Night win

The Daily Star, Oneonta, N.Y.
·1 min read

Jun. 4—Connor Joedicke delivered a brilliant pitching performance for Margaretville to lead the Blue Devils to a 13-1 victory over Roxbury in Thursday's Delaware League baseball game.

Joedicke struck out 19 batters in a complete game one-hitter, including a perfect third inning that saw him strike out the side on nine pitches. Joedicke allowed just two walks in addition to the lone base hit.

Mike Gavette led the Margaretville offense, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs, and 3 RBIs. Jaden Johnson hit a two-run double, while Joedicke, Damian Brewer, and Ivan Herrera all had two-hit games for the Blue Devils.

Robert Peters registered a triple for Roxbury's lone hit of the ballgame.

Margaretville honored seniors Joedicke, Herrera, Johnson, and Tyler Stake in their final game.

Gilboa 16, Downsville 0 (Wednesday)

Gilboa's Sean Willie threw a no-hitter in the Wildcats' 16-0 win over Downsville in Wednesday Delaware League action.

Willie recorded 14 strikeouts in the game, with his only miscues coming on three hit batters and one intentional walk.

David Mattsson went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs to lead the Gilboa offense. Joe Willie, Patrick Cherry, and David Cammer all had two hits apiece.

Gilboa (5-3) will play Milford on Friday.

Margaretville 13, Roxbury 1

R ... 000 100 0 — 1 1 5

M ... 224 311 X — 13 10 1

R: Payton Proctor (L), Trent Faulker, and Robert Peters

M: Connoer Joedicke (W), and Ivan Herrera

3B: Robert Peters (R)

2B: Mike Gavette 2 (M), Jaden Johnson (M), Connor Joedicke (M)

G ... 104 155 0 — 16 13 0

D ... 000 000 0 — 0 0 1

G: Sean Willie (W), and Mattsson

D: Ryder (L), and Irwin

