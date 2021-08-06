Margaret Zhang’s First Vogue China Cover Is Here

SHANGHAI–New beginnings, indeed.

Margaret Zhang’s first cover for Vogue China was revealed today in the magazine’s September issue and the cover shot features 19-year-old dancer Jinghan Fan set amongst a mountain desert landscape.

The lead creatives on the cover shoot were all female: The images were shot by Hailun Ma, a young Chinese photographer from Xinjiang, and it was styled by Audrey Hu, one of the most in-demand names on the scene today and who was recently named fashion director for the publication.

While this is Zhang’s widely anticipated editor-in-chief debut for Vogue China after Angelica Cheung’s departure, the text “new beginnings” which runs across the magazine cover was a theme chosen for all the editions of Vogue for this month, Conde Nast said.

“In the spirit of ‘New Beginnings’, the global theme of Vogue’s September issue, Vogue China spent several months scouting the country, and the globe, searching for the next generation of new faces – of diverse backgrounds, ages, sizes, stories. Among them is Vogue China’s September issue cover model – Fan Jinghan, a 19-year-old dance student at Beijing Sport University.”

“Inside the issue features an array of new faces: Ruoyi Yi, Shermmaine Telan, and Sano Turdiev lead a feature introducing China’s new wave of new designers and Su Xiaocan and Zhang Mengjie appear in a shoot shot by Zhang Chao wearing upcoming Chinese knitwear designer, NUME,” said Conde Nast.

Throughout the issue, there was a strong emphasis on using new faces and non-traditional models including Akane Wang: a London-based financial analyst; Kuku: a Shanghai-based design assistant at a fashion brand; Winnie (Fei Fei Zhong): a Shanghai-based Chinese-Congolese rapper and singer; Luoyi: who is just beginning her career as a model in Chengdu Jinghan Fan: cover model and Huiying Zhu: an aspiring actor.